Storm Team 27: Showers or storms Saturday

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A storm system will push through the region this weekend with rain and scattered thunderstorms.  Some of the storms may produce gusty wind and brief heavy rainfall.  The risk for unsettled weather will last through the weekend.

Saturday will feature temperatures in the upper 60’s with warmer air on the way for Sunday with highs in the lower 80’s.

Cooler air will push in through the middle of next week.

THE FORECAST

Overnight:  Showers or thunderstorms.  (100%)
Low:   56

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Chance for a strong storm. (60%)
High: 69

Saturday night:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
Low:  58

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. (70%)
High: 76    Low:  65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High: 60    Low:  48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Very small risk for a light shower. (20%)
High: 55    Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High: 54    Low:  39

Friday:   Chance for showers.  (30%)
High: 55   Low:  42

Saturday:  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  56    Low:  40

