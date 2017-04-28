Struthers native renovates bowling alley made famous by ’70s movie

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Changes are coming to the Struthers bowling alley famous for a scene in the 1970s movie, “The Deer Hunter,” which won the Best Picture Oscar.

What was then called the Bowladrome will soon be State Street Billiards and Bowling.

The pool tables are ready to go, the bowling lanes are shiny and new, and the bar’s up and running. But it’s the history of the bowling alley that most people want to talk about.

“They actually bowled here on lanes seven and eight. Robert DeNiro and Meryl Streep did, I believe in 1976, and it rode off of that for quite some time,” said Struthers native Dallas Bigley, who now owns the Bowladrome.

It’s been around since at least 1946. Bigley has tried to save some of the history while modernizing at the same time.

The previous owner kept pictures from The Deer Hunter, but you’ll still see the Bowladrome name on tables and the wall.

Half of the eight lanes were removed and replaced with billiard tables, which also have a Struthers connection. They’re from South Bridge Billiards, which was located down the street before it closed.

Bigley has put $50,000 to $60,000 into renovations and still plans to build an outdoor patio.

He was born, raised, and still lives in Struthers. He said if the Bowladrome had been in Boardman, he wouldn’t have been interested.

“I want to revive downtown. When South Bridge Billiards was right down the street, downtown was a lot brighter and since they’ve gone, they’ve left a void and they’ve left people in the community saying, ‘We want a pool hall, we want somewhere to go other than to just eat and drink.’ And that’s what I’m trying to provide.”

The plan is to be fully operational in 30 days. The alley will be open seven days a week.

There will be an open house Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at State Street Billiards and Bowling. Everything — including billiards and bowling — is free.

