Summers & Bell contribute 3 hits; Lisbon defeats Beavers

The Blue Devils return on Monday to face Wellsville.

By Published:
Lisbon Blue Devils High School Baseball - Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cam Summers and Logan Bell each had three hits in Lisbon’s 5-2 win over Beaver Local. Summers finished with a pair of RBIs and scored twice.

Marcus Nenichka relieved Bell in the fifth inning and registered 9 outs while not allowing a hit or a walk as he posted the victory for the Blue Devils.

Beaver Local’s Shane Salyers and Luke Call each had a single. Cameron Lane pitched 5 2/3 innings as he allowed 4 earned runs and had 2 strikeouts.

On Monday, Lisbon will be on the road again when they travel to Wellsville.

On Wednesday, the Beavers begin the OVAC Tournament.

