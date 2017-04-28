Summers & Bell contribute 3 hits; Lisbon defeats Beavers

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cam Summers and Logan Bell each had three hits in Lisbon’s 5-2 win over Beaver Local. Summers finished with a pair of RBIs and scored twice.
Marcus Nenichka relieved Bell in the fifth inning and registered 9 outs while not allowing a hit or a walk as he posted the victory for the Blue Devils.
Beaver Local’s Shane Salyers and Luke Call each had a single. Cameron Lane pitched 5 2/3 innings as he allowed 4 earned runs and had 2 strikeouts.
On Monday, Lisbon will be on the road again when they travel to Wellsville.
On Wednesday, the Beavers begin the OVAC Tournament.
