Ursuline improves to 10-7 after win over Aquinas

The Irish will play Beaver Local next week.

By Published:
Ursuline Fighting Irish High School Baseball - Youngstown, Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline came away with a road victory at St. Thomas Aquinas, 11-5. Jordyn Kenneally finished with 3 hits (including a double) and pitched a complete game which saw her total 6 strikeouts and not a single walk.

Gia Calderone drove in 4 runs and finished with 3 base hits. Jenna O’Hara and Caroline Aey each had two hits also.

The Knights (6-6) were led by Hailey Hawkins, Isabella Sherban and Jaci Wilson who all had two hits. Tomorrow, Aquinas will host JFK in a double header which begins at 11 am.

Ursuline (10-7) will play Beaver Local on Tuesday.

