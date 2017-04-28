Youngstown Police: Burglar cut arm, died from injuries during break-in

Investigators say Lawrence Reed broke into a building at the corner of Logan and Dennick avenues

Lawrence Reed
Police provided this photo of Lawrence Reed, who they said died after cutting his arm during a break-in.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)  A man is dead after police say he broke into a north side business overnight, got cut and bled to death.

Investigators say Lawrence Reed broke into a building at the corner of Logan and Dennick avenues.

Officers found a broken garage door and a busted half-glass door inside. In the process, they said Reed cut his arm.

The cut was so severe, he bled to death on the way to the hospital.

Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn said this isn’t the first case he has seen where someone died in an accident while committing a crime.

“We had things before, people doing illegal things and stuff happening. I think we had a guy trying to steal wheels and a car fell on him,” he said.

Blackburn says Reed worked for the owner of the building. They don’t yet know for sure what he was doing on the property, but the owner says he did not have permission to damage it.

Investigators said they have had run-ins with Reed in the past, and he wasn’t a stranger to police.

This is a developing story. WKBN is speaking with employees at the business. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

