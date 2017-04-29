2017 Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference football schedules

EOAC football schedules

By Published:
Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference, EOAC, Football

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 2017 will be the inaugural season for the newly formed Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference (EOAC) following the disbandment of the former Inter-Tri County League last year. The eight member league includes: Columbiana, East Palestine, Leetonia, Lisbon, Southern, Toronto, United, and Wellsville.

COLUMBIANA CLIPPERS (7-3 2016)
08/25 Western Reserve (A)
09/01 McDonald (H)
09/08 Springfield (A)
09/15 Leetonia (H)
09/22 United (H)
09/29 Toronto (A)
10/06 Wellsville (H)
10/13 Lisbon (A)
10/20 Southern (H)
10/27 East Palestine (A)

EAST PALESTINE BULLDOGS (6-4 2016)
08/25 Salem (A)
09/01 Perry (H)
09/08 Campbell Memorial (A)
09/15 United (H)
09/22 Wellsville (A)
09/29 Southern (H)
10/06 Leetonia (A)
10/13 Toronto (H)
10/20 Lisbon (A)
10/27 Columbiana (H)

LEETONIA BEARS (1-9 2016)
08/25 Lowellville (H)
09/01 Mathews (A)
09/08 Southington (A)
09/15 Columbiana (A)
09/22 Toronto (H)
09/29 Lisbon (A)
10/06 East Palestine (H)
10/13 United (A)
10/20 Wellsville (H)
10/27 Southern (A)

LISBON BLUE DEVILS (9-2 2016)
08/25 Malvern (A)
09/01 Mineral Ridge (H)
09/09 Valley Christian (A)
09/15 Wellsville (H)
09/22 Southern (A)
09/29 Leetonia (H)
10/06 Toronto (A)
10/13 Columbiana (H)
10/20 East Palestine (H)
10/27 United (A)

SOUTHERN INDIANS (4-6 2016)
08/25 Bridgeport (H)
09/01 Conotton Valley (H)
09/08 Sarahsville Shenandoah (H)
09/15 Toronto (A)
09/22 Lisbon (H)
09/29 East Palestine (A)
10/06 United (H)
10/13 Wellsville (A)
10/20 Columbiana (A)
10/27 Leetonia (H)

TORONTO RED KNIGHTS (8-3 2016)
08/25 Shadyside (A)
09/01 Bridgeport (H)
09/08 Richmond Edison (A)
09/15 Southern (H)
09/22 Leetonia (A)
09/29 Columbiana (H)
10/06 Lisbon (H)
10/13 East Palestine (A)
10/20 United (H)
10/27 Wellsville (A)

UNITED EAGLES (2-8 2016)
08/25 Minerva (H)
09/01 Salem (A)
09/08 Malvern (H)
09/15 East Palestine (A)
09/22 Columbiana (A)
09/29 Wellsville (H)
10/06 Southern (A)
10/13 Leetonia (H)
10/20 Toronto (A)
10/27 Lisbon (H)

WELLSVILLE TIGERS (5-5 2016)
08/25 Beaver Local (A)
09/01 Richmond Edison (H)
09/08 Lowellville (H)
09/15 Lisbon (A)
09/22 East Palestine (H)
09/29 United (A)
10/06 Columbiana (A)
10/13 Southern (H)
10/20 Leetonia (A)
10/27 Toronto (H)

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s