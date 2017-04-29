2017 Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference football schedules

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 2017 will be the inaugural season for the newly formed Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference (EOAC) following the disbandment of the former Inter-Tri County League last year. The eight member league includes: Columbiana, East Palestine, Leetonia, Lisbon, Southern, Toronto, United, and Wellsville.

COLUMBIANA CLIPPERS (7-3 2016)

08/25 Western Reserve (A)

09/01 McDonald (H)

09/08 Springfield (A)

09/15 Leetonia (H)

09/22 United (H)

09/29 Toronto (A)

10/06 Wellsville (H)

10/13 Lisbon (A)

10/20 Southern (H)

10/27 East Palestine (A)

EAST PALESTINE BULLDOGS (6-4 2016)

08/25 Salem (A)

09/01 Perry (H)

09/08 Campbell Memorial (A)

09/15 United (H)

09/22 Wellsville (A)

09/29 Southern (H)

10/06 Leetonia (A)

10/13 Toronto (H)

10/20 Lisbon (A)

10/27 Columbiana (H)

LEETONIA BEARS (1-9 2016)

08/25 Lowellville (H)

09/01 Mathews (A)

09/08 Southington (A)

09/15 Columbiana (A)

09/22 Toronto (H)

09/29 Lisbon (A)

10/06 East Palestine (H)

10/13 United (A)

10/20 Wellsville (H)

10/27 Southern (A)

LISBON BLUE DEVILS (9-2 2016)

08/25 Malvern (A)

09/01 Mineral Ridge (H)

09/09 Valley Christian (A)

09/15 Wellsville (H)

09/22 Southern (A)

09/29 Leetonia (H)

10/06 Toronto (A)

10/13 Columbiana (H)

10/20 East Palestine (H)

10/27 United (A)

SOUTHERN INDIANS (4-6 2016)

08/25 Bridgeport (H)

09/01 Conotton Valley (H)

09/08 Sarahsville Shenandoah (H)

09/15 Toronto (A)

09/22 Lisbon (H)

09/29 East Palestine (A)

10/06 United (H)

10/13 Wellsville (A)

10/20 Columbiana (A)

10/27 Leetonia (H)

TORONTO RED KNIGHTS (8-3 2016)

08/25 Shadyside (A)

09/01 Bridgeport (H)

09/08 Richmond Edison (A)

09/15 Southern (H)

09/22 Leetonia (A)

09/29 Columbiana (H)

10/06 Lisbon (H)

10/13 East Palestine (A)

10/20 United (H)

10/27 Wellsville (A)

UNITED EAGLES (2-8 2016)

08/25 Minerva (H)

09/01 Salem (A)

09/08 Malvern (H)

09/15 East Palestine (A)

09/22 Columbiana (A)

09/29 Wellsville (H)

10/06 Southern (A)

10/13 Leetonia (H)

10/20 Toronto (A)

10/27 Lisbon (H)

WELLSVILLE TIGERS (5-5 2016)

08/25 Beaver Local (A)

09/01 Richmond Edison (H)

09/08 Lowellville (H)

09/15 Lisbon (A)

09/22 East Palestine (H)

09/29 United (A)

10/06 Columbiana (A)

10/13 Southern (H)

10/20 Leetonia (A)

10/27 Toronto (H)