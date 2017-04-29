2017 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference football schedules

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 2017 will be the inaugural season for the newly formed Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) following the disbandment of the former Inter-Tri County League last year. The eight member league includes: Jackson-Milton, Lowellville, McDonald, Mineral Ridge, Sebring, Springfield, Waterloo, and Western Reserve.

JACKSON-MILTON BLUE JAYS (7-4 2016)

08/25 Southington (H)

09/01 Newton Falls (A)

09/08 Windham (H)

09/15 Springfield (A)

09/22 Sebring (A)

09/29 McDonald (H)

10/06 Waterloo (H)

10/13 Lowellville (A)

10/20 Mineral Ridge (A)

10/27 Western Reserve (H)

LOWELLVILLE ROCKETS (0-9 2016)

08/25 Leetonia (A)

09/01 Windham (H)

09/08 Wellsville (A)

09/15 Mineral Ridge (H)

09/22 Waterloo (A)

09/29 Western Reserve (A)

10/06 Sebring (A)

10/13 Jackson-Milton (H)

10/20 Springfield (H)

10/27 McDonald (H)

MCDONALD BLUE DEVILS (6-4 2016)

08/25 Brookfield (H)

09/01 Columbiana (A)

09/08 Champion (H)

09/15 Waterloo (A)

09/22 Springfield (H)

09/29 Jackson-Milton (A)

10/06 Mineral Ridge (A)

10/13 Sebring (H)

10/20 Western Reserve (H)

10/27 Lowellville (A)

MINERAL RIDGE RAMS (2-8 2016)

08/25 Pymatuning Valley (A)

09/01 Lisbon (A)

09/08 Newton Falls (H)

09/15 Lowellville (A)

09/22 Western Reserve (A)

09/29 Waterloo (H)

10/06 McDonald (H)

10/13 Springfield (A)

10/20 Jackson-Milton (H)

10/27 Sebring (H)

SEBRING TROJANS (3-7 2016)

08/25 Windham (A)

09/01 Southington (H)

09/08 Mathews (H)

09/15 Western Reserve (A)

09/22 Jackson-Milton (H)

09/29 Springfield (H)

10/06 Lowellville (H)

10/13 McDonald (A)

10/20 Waterloo (A)

10/27 Mineral Ridge (A)

SPRINGFIELD TIGERS (9-3 2016)

08/26 South Range (A)

09/01 Brookfield (A)

09/08 Columbiana (H)

09/15 Jackson-Milton (H)

09/22 McDonald (H)

09/29 Sebring (H)

10/06 Western Reserve (H)

10/13 Mineral Ridge (H)

10/20 Lowellville (A)

10/27 Waterloo (H)

WATERLOO VIKINGS (2-8 2016)

08/25 Newton Falls (H)

09/01 East Canton (H)

09/08 Conotton Valley (H)

09/15 McDonald (H)

09/22 Lowellville (A)

09/29 Mineral Ridge (A)

10/06 Jackson-Milton (A)

10/13 Western Reserve (A)

10/20 Sebring (H)

10/27 Springfield (A)

WESTERN RESERVE BLUE DEVILS (7-3 2016)

08/25 Columbiana (H)

09/01 South Range (H)

09/08 Steubenville Catholic Central

09/15 Sebring (H)

09/22 Mineral Ridge (H)

09/29 Lowellville (H)

10/06 Springfield (A)

10/13 Waterloo (H)

10/20 McDonald (A)

10/27 Jackson-Milton (A)