Charles Terry Miller Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Charles Terry Miller of Warren, Ohio entered peacefully into rest on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 12:45 p.m. at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was 71.

Terry was born the son of the late Friend W. and Emma V. (Leek) Miller on May 7, 1945 in Warren, Ohio and was a life-long area resident.

He was retired from the General Motor Corporation and attended Howland Community Church.

Terry faithfully served his country in the United States Army.

On January 27, 1968, Terry was united into marriage with the former Yvonne Davis and had shared 50 years together.

His memories will be remembered and celebrated by those he leaves behind including his wife, Yvonne Miller of Warren; sons, Daniel Miller of Howland and Eric Miller of Niles; daughter, Lana (Doug) Wilcox of Howland and three grandchildren, Joseph Harvey, Justin Miller and Kayla Rieser.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary C. Miller and several brothers and sisters.

Private family services will take place and there will be no visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



