Customers pack Golden Dawn for final night before shutdown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday night marked the final evening for people to enjoy the Golden Dawn restaurant on Youngstown’s north side before it temporarily shuts down.

The official announcement came Tuesday afternoon during a press conference.

Golden Dawn — which the Naples family opened in 1932 and has been a staple in Youngstown for 85 years — is temporarily closing for several months because of electrical repairs. There will be renovations as well.

“Very sad, yes,” said Tim Curtains, the founder’s grandson. “A lot of my cousins came in from out of town. Lots of friends inside — and family. It’s a very sad day. …It’s a whole staple of politicians and famous people. It’s going to be missed.”

The lawyer for the restaurant, John McNally III, said this is not because of financial issues.

Still, there is a chance the restaurant could close permanently. A final decision will be made in the next few weeks.

“When I heard this was going to be the last day, I wanted to make sure we were going to be here,” said Fran Burke, a Naples family member. “This is the family, heritage and the Italian ethnicity that has been in Youngstown for years.”