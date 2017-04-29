Edward R. Hassay Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 2 at 10:15 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, with Rev. Gerald DeLucia officiating for, Edward R. Hassay, 88, who entered into eternal rest on April 29, 2017.

Mr. Hassay was born August 29, 1928 in Campbell, the son of John and Anna Ofcharik Hassay.

Edward was a 1947 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He was a United States Navy combat veteran aboard the battleship, U.S.S. Wisconsin BB64 during the Korean War. There he served in the Medical Corps as an x-ray technician.

With his brothers, he was affiliated with Hassay Brothers Sales and Services for many years. He later worked for Fitzsimons Steel until its closing in 1980. While employed there he served as financial secretary and treasurer of the Federation of Cold Drawn Steel Workers. He retired from the Mahoning County Engineers in 1993.

Mr. Hassay was a member of the Haselton Improvement Club, Jednota Branch 260, V.F.W. Post 3538, Teamsters Local 377 and the U.S.S. Wisconsin Battleship Association. He especially enjoyed the Battleship Association Reunions.

His wife, the former Verna Mae Rohrer, whom he married June 26, 1954, passed away February 23, 2013.

Edward is survived by his three sons, his oldest son, Glenn resides in Struthers with his wife, Marilyn; his son, Jim, resides in Boardman and his youngest son, Attorney Wayne Hassay lives in Hilliard, with his wife, Liz; he also leaves behind three wonderful grandchildren, Elliott Hassay, Blake Hassay and Anne Hassay and his sister, Florence Hassay Blasko.

Besides his parents and wife Verna, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Frank, Stephen and Joseph Hassay and a sister, Helen Cernock.

The Hassay family has entrusted their loved one to the care of The Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday evening, May 1 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday morning, May 2 from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to view this obituary and send Edward's family condolences.

