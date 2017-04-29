Former Browns showcase foundation’s new products at Rulli Bros.

Earnest Byner, Kevin Mack and Bernie Kosar met with fans and locals to represent the Healing Dawgs Foundation

By Published:
Cleveland Browns Rulli Bros signing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some former Cleveland Browns were at Rulli Brothers in Boardman on Saturday to debut a new line of products for those in need of help.

Earnest Byner, Kevin Mack and Bernie Kosar met with fans and locals to represent the Healing Dawgs Foundation.

They were showcasing a new line of Original Dawg snacks — like pretzels, popcorn and dips — which will be carried at Rulli’s. A percentage of sales from the snacks will go to Healing Dawgs.

Healing Dawgs reaches out to children, veterans and the homeless — anyone who needs a helping hand.

When speaking with a representative of Healing Dawgs, we learned that Byner — on behalf of the foundation — recently spoke with inmates at the Multi County Juvenile Detention Center in Canton.

He has plans to visit the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in late July.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s