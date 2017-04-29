Former Browns showcase foundation’s new products at Rulli Bros.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some former Cleveland Browns were at Rulli Brothers in Boardman on Saturday to debut a new line of products for those in need of help.

Earnest Byner, Kevin Mack and Bernie Kosar met with fans and locals to represent the Healing Dawgs Foundation.

They were showcasing a new line of Original Dawg snacks — like pretzels, popcorn and dips — which will be carried at Rulli’s. A percentage of sales from the snacks will go to Healing Dawgs.

Healing Dawgs reaches out to children, veterans and the homeless — anyone who needs a helping hand.

When speaking with a representative of Healing Dawgs, we learned that Byner — on behalf of the foundation — recently spoke with inmates at the Multi County Juvenile Detention Center in Canton.

He has plans to visit the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in late July.