Howland’s De’Veon Smith signs with Miami Dolphins

According to his agency group Element Sports Group, Smith has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins

Former Big 22 Player of the Year, De'Veon Smith, shines as Michigan routs Oregon State 35-7
Michigan running back De'Veon Smith (4) rushes past Oregon State defenders in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015. Michigan won 35-7. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland product De’Veon Smith will get his shot at the NFL.

Smith — who played running back at Michigan — was not chosen in the 2017 NFL Draft, which wrapped up Saturday night. However, according to his agency group Element Sports Group, Smith has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Smith was a three-time member of WKBN’s Big 22 while at Howland. He then played four seasons at Michigan, rushing for a career-high 846 yards and 10 TDs in 2016.

