Howland’s De’Veon Smith signs with Miami Dolphins

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland product De’Veon Smith will get his shot at the NFL.

Smith — who played running back at Michigan — was not chosen in the 2017 NFL Draft, which wrapped up Saturday night. However, according to his agency group Element Sports Group, Smith has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Smith was a three-time member of WKBN’s Big 22 while at Howland. He then played four seasons at Michigan, rushing for a career-high 846 yards and 10 TDs in 2016.