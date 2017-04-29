‘It’s inspiring, it’s uplifting’: Men’s Rally draws 5,000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Men’s Rally in the Valley took place Saturday at the Covelli Centre with one goal: Encourage men to grow stronger in their Christian faith and everyday lives.

“Stand in the Gap” was the theme for this year’s all-day event, which hosted approximately 5,000 men.

The Men’s Rally of the Valley — which debuted in 2009 — always attracts a big crowd largely because of its local flair.

“Men’s Rally in the Valley is different,” said Bing Newton, event director. “Because we live here, we worship here and the fire stays here.”

One man said the rally changed his life five years ago. He now comes back every year to renew his faith.

“It’s inspiring, it’s uplifting and it’s encouraging to see the men that do show up for this,” David Bodendorfer said.

The rally is now much larger than when it started eight years ago. A record number of vendors and churches showed up this year.

“You’re probably talking about 55 to 60 [vendors]” Newton said. “There’s probably about 500 different churches.”

When it comes to worship, Men’s Rally attendees say the bigger the crowd, the better.

“I really enjoy having the camaraderie between all of the men together and having the faith,” Rick Kinsey said.

Faith, fellowship and community — those are the three things Newton hopes each man gains from this event.

“We need to be unified,” he said. “It’s time to leave our denomination at the door and just life up Jesus Christ.”

For more on the Men’s Rally in the Valley, check out its official website here.