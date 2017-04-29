James Lawson Shockey Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – James Lawson Shockey, 85, of Warren, Ohio, died April 29, 2017 at his home.

He was born August 19, 1931 in Queens, West Virginia, a son of the late Roy Lawson and the late Madge (Benson) Shockey Lantz.

James married the love of his life B. Corella Osburn on May 11, 1948.

He was employed as a machinist at Van Huffel Tube for 20 years and then went on to become a truck driver for Yellow Freight and Jones motor for 27 years.

Early in life James was involved with the Civil Defense Corps.

James and Corella were members of Ohio Good Sam Camping Club and helped organize camping events for 13 years.

He loved wood working, making anything with machines and loved to travel and was ready to go just about anywhere at the drop of a hat.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 68 years, B. Corella Shockey, of Warren, Ohio; daughters-in-law, Valerie Shockey, Linda (James) Robinson and Gayle Shockey; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Victor A., James E. and Edward K. Shockey; two sisters as well as his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Dan Barker will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on May 2 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Please visit www.carlwhall.com to send condolences online to James’ family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



