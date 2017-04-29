Mary Louise (Coleman) Tyger Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church in Struthers at 10:00 a.m., for Mary Louise Tyger, 92, of Struthers, who died Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Mary Louise was born August 27, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward M. and Josephine Shea Coleman.

She graduated from Ursuline high school and lived in the area her entire life.

She married Bert O. Tyger on February 5, 1947.

Mary Louise worked at F. W. Woolworth’s for 35 years and retired in 1986 and was a member of Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

She enjoyed bowling and spending time doing things with her friends like going to the theater.

Mary Louise leaves her niece, JoAnn Dama of Poland, with whom she resided; a brother-in-law, Joseph Quinn of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mary Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bert, who died April 11, 1950; four brothers, William, Frank, John and James Coleman and four sisters, Dorothy Coleman, Anna Marie Adams, JoAnn Quinn and Rita Davis.

The family requests that donations in Mary Louise’s name be made to the charity of your choice.

Please visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences online to Mary’s family.



Order Flowers Here