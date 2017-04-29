Moss drafted by Giants, becomes 2nd YSU player selected

Related Coverage Youngstown State’s Rivers gets call to the NFL from Patriots

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKBN) – Youngstown State defensive end Avery Moss was selected by the New York Giants in the 5th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 23rd pick of the round, no. 167 overall.

Moss is now the second Penguin drafted, as fellow YSU defensive end Derek Rivers was chosen by the New England Patriots in the 3rd round on Friday.

Rivers and Moss are the first YSU players to go in the NFL Draft in 19 years. They are the 17th and 18th Penguins to be drafted in the programs history.

Moss was a first-team all-conference selection in 2016. He tallied 11 sacks and four forced-fumbles.

Moss transferred to YSU from the University of Nebraska in 2015. He finished his Penguins career with 14 sacks and 84 tackles.