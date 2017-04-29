OHSAA Baseball: Playoff Field is set

The playoffs begin on May 8.

By Published:

2017 OHSAA Baseball Playoff Field

Division I – Struthers District
Sectional Semifinals on May 11
Game 1: Warren Harding at Cuyahoga Falls, 4:30 pm
Game 2: Akron North at Ellet, 4:30
Game 3: East at Stow-Monroe Falls, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 12
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at Kent Roosevelt, 4:30
Game 5: Fitch at Walsh Jesuit, 4:30
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Howland, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Boardman, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 18 at Cene Park
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4 pm
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 4 pm
District Championship on May 19
Remaining Winners, 5 pm at Cene Park

Division II – Struthers District
Sectional Semifinals on May 8
Game 1: Girard at Southeast, 4:30
Game 2: Struthers at Hubbard, 4:30
Game 3: Salem at Alliance, 4:30
Game 4: Ursuline at Marlington, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 9
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Niles, 4:30
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at West Branch, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Canfield, 4:30
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Poland, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 15 at Cene Park
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 4 pm
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 4 pm
District Championship on May 16
Remaining Winners, 6:30 at Cene Park

Division III – Struthers District
Sectional Semifinals on May 9
Game 1: Springfield at East Palestine, 4:30
Game 2: Waterloo at Rootstown, 4:30
Game 3: Campbell Memorial at Crestview, 4:30
Game 4: United at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 10
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Canton Central Catholic, 4:30
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Mooney, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Columbiana, 4:30
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at South Range, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 16 at Cene Park
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 4 pm
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 4 pm
District Championship on May 17
Remaining Winners, 6:30 at Cene Park

Division III – Leavittsburg District
Sectional Semifinals on May 9
Game 1: Cardinal at Liberty, 4:30
Game 2: Pymatuning Valley at LaBrae, 4:30
Game 3: Mineral Ridge at Berkshire, 4:30
Game 4: Brookfield at Newton Falls, 4:30
Game 5: Warrensville Heights at Garfield, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 10
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at Champion, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 4:30
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Hawken, 4:30
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Grand Valley, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 16 at LaBrae
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 2 pm
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 5 pm
District Championship on May 17
Remaining Winners, 4:30 at LaBrae

Division IV – Struthers District
Sectional Semifinals on May 10
Game 1: Leetonia at Sebring, 4:30
Game 2: Valley Christian at Lowellville, 4:30
Game 3: Lordstown at Southern, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 11
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 at Western Reserve, 4:30
Game 5: Wellsville at McDonald, 4:30
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Jackson-Milton, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 4 at Lisbon, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 17 at Cene Park
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4 pm
Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 4 pm
District Championship on May 18
Remaining Winners, 6:30 at Cene Park

Division IV – Fairport Harding District
Sectional Semifinals on May 10
Game 1: Southington at Badger, 4:30
Game 2: St. John at Newbury, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 11
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 at Warren JFK, 4:30
Game 4: Maplewood at Windham, 4:30
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 at Mathews, 4:30
Game 6: Bristol at Fairport Harding, 4:30
District Semifinals on May 17 at Fairport
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 1:30 pm
Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 4:30 pm
District Championship on May 18
Remaining Winners, 5 pm at Fairport

