OHSAA Softball: Playoff Draw

The playoffs begin on May 8.

By Published:
softball generic

2017 OHSAA Softball Playoff Field

Division I – Solon District
Sectional Semifinals on May 9
Game 1: Warren Harding at Bedford, 4:30 pm
Game 2: East at Nordonia, 4:30
Game 3: Kent Roosevelt at Solon, 4:30
Game 4: Kenston at Fitch, 4:30
Game 5: Maple Heights at Twinsburg, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 10
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at Canfield, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 4:30
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Aurora, 4:30
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Boardman, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 16 at Solon-Roxbury Field
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 4 pm
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6 pm
District Championship on May 17
Remaining Winners, 4:30 pm at Solon-Roxbury Field

Division II – Alliance District
Sectional Semifinals on May 10
Game 1: Struthers at Alliance, 4:30
Game 2: Niles at Poland, 4:30
Game 3: Salem at Ravenna, 4:30
Game 4: Girard at Howland, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 11
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Hubbard, 4:30
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Marlington, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Lakeview, 4:30
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at West Branch, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 17 at Alliance
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 3 pm
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 5 pm
District Championship on May 18
Remaining Winners, 5 at Alliance

Division III – South Range District
Sectional Semifinals on May 11
Game 1: East Palestine at Crestview, 4:30
Game 2: Southeast at Mooney, 4:30
Game 3: Campbell Memorial at Waterloo, 4:30
Game 4: Liberty at United, 4:30
Game 5: Mineral Ridge at Ursuline, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 12
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at South Range, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 4:30
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Columbiana, 4:30
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Springfield, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 18 at South Range
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 5 pm
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 pm
District Championship on May 19
Remaining Winners, 5 pm at South Range

Division III – Leavittsburg District
Sectional Semifinals on May 11
Game 1: Berkshire at Garfield, 4:30
Game 2: Pymatuning Valley at Grand Valley, 4:30
Game 3: Conneaut at LaBrae, 4:30
Game 4: Cardinal at Kirtland, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 12
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Champion, 4:30
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Brookfield, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Wickliffe, 4:30
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Newton Falls, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 18 at LaBrae
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 3 pm
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 5:30 pm
District Championship on May 19
Remaining Winners, 5:30 at LaBrae

Division IV – Warren District
Sectional Semifinals on May 8
Game 1: Fairport Harding at Windham, 4:30
Game 2: Warren JFK at Maplewood, 4:30
Game 3: Newbury at Badger, 4:30
Game 4: Bloomfield at Southington, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 9
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Mathews, 4:30
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Lordstown, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at McDonald, 4:30
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Bristol, 4:30
District Semifinal on May 15 at Candlelight Knolls
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 4:30 pm
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 4:30 pm
District Championship on May 16
Remaining Winners, 4:30 at Candlelight Knolls

Division IV – Berlin Center District
Sectional Semifinals on May 8
Game 1: Southern at Lowellville, 4:30
Game 2: Sebring at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30
Game 3: Leetonia at Rootstown, 4:30
Game 4: Valley Christian at Wellsville, 4:30
Sectional Championship on May 9
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Lisbon, 4:30
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Jackson-Milton, 4:30
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at East Canton, 4:30
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Western Reserve, 4:30
District Semifinals on May 15 at Western Reserve
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 4:30 pm
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 pm
District Championship on May 16
Remaining Winners, 4:30 pm at Western Reserve

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s