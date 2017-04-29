OHSAA Softball: Playoff Draw

2017 OHSAA Softball Playoff Field

Division I – Solon District

Sectional Semifinals on May 9

Game 1: Warren Harding at Bedford, 4:30 pm

Game 2: East at Nordonia, 4:30

Game 3: Kent Roosevelt at Solon, 4:30

Game 4: Kenston at Fitch, 4:30

Game 5: Maple Heights at Twinsburg, 4:30

Sectional Championship on May 10

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at Canfield, 4:30

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 4:30

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Aurora, 4:30

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Boardman, 4:30

District Semifinal on May 16 at Solon-Roxbury Field

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 4 pm

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 6 pm

District Championship on May 17

Remaining Winners, 4:30 pm at Solon-Roxbury Field

Division II – Alliance District

Sectional Semifinals on May 10

Game 1: Struthers at Alliance, 4:30

Game 2: Niles at Poland, 4:30

Game 3: Salem at Ravenna, 4:30

Game 4: Girard at Howland, 4:30

Sectional Championship on May 11

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Hubbard, 4:30

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Marlington, 4:30

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Lakeview, 4:30

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at West Branch, 4:30

District Semifinal on May 17 at Alliance

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 3 pm

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 5 pm

District Championship on May 18

Remaining Winners, 5 at Alliance

Division III – South Range District

Sectional Semifinals on May 11

Game 1: East Palestine at Crestview, 4:30

Game 2: Southeast at Mooney, 4:30

Game 3: Campbell Memorial at Waterloo, 4:30

Game 4: Liberty at United, 4:30

Game 5: Mineral Ridge at Ursuline, 4:30

Sectional Championship on May 12

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at South Range, 4:30

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, 4:30

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Columbiana, 4:30

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at Springfield, 4:30

District Semifinal on May 18 at South Range

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 5 pm

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3 pm

District Championship on May 19

Remaining Winners, 5 pm at South Range

Division III – Leavittsburg District

Sectional Semifinals on May 11

Game 1: Berkshire at Garfield, 4:30

Game 2: Pymatuning Valley at Grand Valley, 4:30

Game 3: Conneaut at LaBrae, 4:30

Game 4: Cardinal at Kirtland, 4:30

Sectional Championship on May 12

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Champion, 4:30

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Brookfield, 4:30

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at Wickliffe, 4:30

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Newton Falls, 4:30

District Semifinal on May 18 at LaBrae

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 3 pm

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 5:30 pm

District Championship on May 19

Remaining Winners, 5:30 at LaBrae

Division IV – Warren District

Sectional Semifinals on May 8

Game 1: Fairport Harding at Windham, 4:30

Game 2: Warren JFK at Maplewood, 4:30

Game 3: Newbury at Badger, 4:30

Game 4: Bloomfield at Southington, 4:30

Sectional Championship on May 9

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Mathews, 4:30

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Lordstown, 4:30

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at McDonald, 4:30

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Bristol, 4:30

District Semifinal on May 15 at Candlelight Knolls

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 4:30 pm

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 4:30 pm

District Championship on May 16

Remaining Winners, 4:30 at Candlelight Knolls

Division IV – Berlin Center District

Sectional Semifinals on May 8

Game 1: Southern at Lowellville, 4:30

Game 2: Sebring at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:30

Game 3: Leetonia at Rootstown, 4:30

Game 4: Valley Christian at Wellsville, 4:30

Sectional Championship on May 9

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at Lisbon, 4:30

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at Jackson-Milton, 4:30

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at East Canton, 4:30

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at Western Reserve, 4:30

District Semifinals on May 15 at Western Reserve

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 4:30 pm

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 6 pm

District Championship on May 16

Remaining Winners, 4:30 pm at Western Reserve