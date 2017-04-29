Perry Twp. home struck by lightening, bedroom catches fire

The lightening strike came through an electrical receptacle in the upstairs bedroom

By Published: Updated:
Lightning struck a home in Perry Saturday afternoon, setting a bed on fire and causing damage to the home.

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Lightning struck a home in Perry Saturday afternoon, setting a bed on fire and causing damage to the home.

Perry Fire Chief Bruce Witcher said it happened around 12:45 p.m.

The lightening strike came through an electrical receptacle in the upstairs bedroom. It melted the receptacle and set the bed on fire.

Witcher said the fire was contained to only the bedroom, but it caused $10,000-$15,000 in mostly smoke damage.

The homeowner was advised by officials to shut the doors and windows on the way out of the house to keep the fire from being fueled by oxygen.

Witcher said there was light smoke damage from the bedroom door, but no major damage outside the bedroom. He added that the mattress, box springs and all items on the bed were consumed by the fire.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s