President Trump signs executive order about trade ahead of rally

It will create a study of the nation’s trade agreements to determine if the U.S. is being treated fairly by its partners

WHTM Staff Published:
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with health insurance company executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – President Donald Trump made a stop prior to his rally at the Farm Show Complex to sign an executive order.

The president signed the order at Ames True Temper, Inc in the 1500 block of South Cameron Street.

The company makes landscaping and gardening tools.

According to the White House, the executive order will create a comprehensive study of the nation’s trade agreements to determine if the United States is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the World Trade Organization.

The signing was originally slated to be done in Camp Hill but was moved for unknown reasons.

