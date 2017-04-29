Salazar, bullpen hold Seattle hitless in last 8, Indians win

CLEVELAND (AP) – Danny Salazar got off to a rocky start, then combined with two Cleveland relievers to hold the Seattle Mariners hitless over the final eight innings Saturday and give the Indians a 4-3 win.

Salazar (2-2) gave up a double to Robinson Cano in the first, followed by homers on successive pitches to Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager that made it 3-0.

Salazar struck out six in 6 1/3 innings. Andrew Miller struck out four in 1 2/3 innings and Cody Allen pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Jose Ramirez and Lonnie Chisenhall each had two RBIs in Cleveland’s four-run first off Yovani Gallardo (1-3).

