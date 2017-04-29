Storm Team 27: Heat returns as chance for showers linger

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

We are tracking warmer temperatures for the end of our weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s and near the record of 85 set back in 1970. Also there is still a slight chance for a rain shower or storm throughout tonight and into the day Sunday. The real rain maker will move through on Monday and there is a chance for some stronger storms later that afternoon. Toward the end of the week we are tracking cooler temperatures back in the forecast.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

Low: 51

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 83

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudyy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. (70%)

High: 76

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a light shower. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 52 Low: 39

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning showers. (30% AM)

High: 60 Low: 42

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 41

