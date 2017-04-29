Thrift store employee confirms flier stating store is moving to McMenamy’s location

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A worker at Thrift Town Treasures confirmed the attached flier that says the store is moving to the location of the McMenamy’s Restaurant and Banquet Hall.

The current location of the thrift store is 5130 Youngstown Warren Road. But, the flier says the thrift store is moving to the former location of the center — 325 Youngstown Warren Road.

A coupon on the flier for 15 percent off at the new location expires on July 1.

Thursday, the marquee in front of McMenamy’s on Route 422 said the building and property were for sale. On Friday morning, the marquee was off.

WKBN is working to get more information about the intended move of Thrift Town Treasures. Be sure to check back here and watch WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. for the latest.