3 Trumbull Co. men playing basketball put out neighbor’s fire

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Braceville Police Department called into the WKBN station to make sure three good samaritans were recognized.

Three men — Matthew Szorady, Justin Jenkins and Kyle Nolan — were playing basketball in Newton Falls Sunday when they heard a woman screaming in the home next door.

They looked over and saw windows full of smoke and flames.

The wind had blown the curtains into a candle, and they caught fire, which began to spread further into the home on Braceville Robinson road.

The men ran into the home to help anyone trapped inside. They took the curtains outside and stomped them out, as well as put out the fire inside.

Police and fire departments later spoke to the homeowner, who told them she was thankful for the men’s quick thinking.

Braceville Police said they wanted to get the word out because they say there aren’t enough people who would have done what they did.