5-car crash in Niles injures multiple people

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A five-car crash shutdown part of route 422 in Niles Sunday afternoon and left multiple people injured.

Around 12:40 p.m., a Cadillac CTS was turning left at North Road and 422 when it hit two other cars, which then hit two more.

Four people were taken to the hospital, but police did not know their conditions.

One was Jeremy Dunlap, 30, who was driving the Cadillac. Another was Michele Watson, 49, who was struck by the Cadillac. Names of the other two were not given.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a crash this big isn’t common and that “it’s pretty apparent that speed was a factor in the crash.”

Westbound traffic was shut down for more than an hour while the scene was cleared.

In addition to OSP, Niles Police and Warren City Police were also called to the scene, along with three ambulances.