Albert E. Franek Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Albert E. Franek, 80, of Warren, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. in Community Skilled Health Care Centre in Warren following a five year battle with esophageal cancer.

Albert was born on April 8, 1937 in Ramey, Pennsylvania the only child of the late Martin J. and Mary H. Pillar Franek and came to Warren after graduating high school.

Albert retired as a crane man from Grinnell Steel after 29 years of service.

He was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

Al enjoyed listening to polka music and enjoyed woodworking. He was a handyman; always willing to help others. He enjoyed traveling especially to casinos. Most of all, Al was proud of being an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Judith Frenchie whom he married on October 19, 1963; his mother-in-law, Mary (Uhrin) Frenchie of Warren; one niece and two nephews.

Besides his parents, Al was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Martin Frenchie.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio 44481 and again on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. in the Narthex of St. William Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. in St. William Catholic Church with Fr. Michael D. Balash as celebrant.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Al’s name to the St. William Catholic Church Capital Campaign Fund, 5431 Mahoning Ave, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Franek family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.



Order Flowers Here