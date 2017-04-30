Anna Delrosso Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Anna Delrosso, 91, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Autumn Hills Care Center.

She was born September 3, 1925, in Niles, Ohio the daughter of the late Giovanni and Filomena (Caviano) Santangelo.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She retired in 1991 from Packard Electric as a harness assembler after 29 years. She had previously worked at Mollica’s Catering, Victory Café and the cafeteria at Mount Carmel School.

Anna was a member Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles and volunteered for the Mount Carmel Festival and the American Red Cross.

She is survived by her two children, Stephanie (Jeff) Preston and Gregory Delrosso both of Niles; three grandchildren, Brooke and Courtney Preston and Darien (Jim) Misavage; a great-granddaughter, Brielle Lewis; two great-grandsons, Aidan and Riley Misavage and a sister, Lena Stankus of North Canton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stephen Delrosso who passed away April 5, 1961; a granddaughter, Kyleigh Noel Preston and three brothers, Joseph, Dominic and Jerry Santangelo.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, May 2 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Niles with Rev. John-Michael Lavelle.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery in Niles.

The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their caring and support during this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Delrosso family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air May 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.