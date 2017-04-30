At least 7 killed as storms roll across the US

CANTON, Texas (AP) – At least seven people have died in the severe storms rolling across the U.S.

Four deaths happened in Texas and deaths were also reported in Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi as a line of storms brought tornadoes, flooding and heavy rains to the Midwest and the South.

In Texas, a series of tornadoes left a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old woman drowned despite her husband’s efforts to save her as their vehicle was swept away by rushing waters Saturday. In Arkansas, a 65-year-old woman was killed when a tree was blown into her home Saturday.

Mississippi officials didn’t immediately release details of the death near Durant.

