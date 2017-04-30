Carol Rae Hurl Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Carol Rae Hurl age 82, of Hubbard who passed away on Sunday April 30, 2017 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Carol Rae was born April 30, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of A. Glenn and Dorothy R. Rowlands Farmer.

She was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Carol Rae was a member of Central Christian Church in Hubbard.

She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carol Rae will be sadly missed by her family; her husband, James R. Hurl whom she married September 1, 1956; her son, James R. (Cheryl) Hurl, Jr. of Spring, Texas; her daughters, Jill A. Breen of Tallmadge and Amy S. Hurl of Hubbard and her grandchildren, Jennifer Rusk, Meagan Hurl, Ross Wylie, Carl (Christine) Zents, Jr., Meredith (Charles) Wylie-Kindle, Kirk Zents, Paige (David) Goldberg, Reid (Lauren) Zents and nine great-grandchildren.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be calling hours on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, May 5, 2017 one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Carol Rae will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or Central Christian Church, 44 South Main, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

