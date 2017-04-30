Changes to commander of TAG task force postponed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The commander of the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force is not resigning just yet, even though his last day is supposed to be May 1.

According to the Tribune Chronicle, Captain Jeff Orr of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said he’s not resigning from his position as commander and he’s not retiring on Monday.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe held a news conference April 19 where he announced Orr was to be replaced. Monroe said he was replacing Orr with Howland detective Tony Villanueva because of “philosophical differences.”

On April 25, commissioners in Ashtabula announced the county will no longer be involved in the joint drug task force, saying they were not involved in the decision to replace Orr and were not made aware of Monroe’s press conference.

A couple of weeks ago, the sheriff’s office and Orr said decisions were likely to be made at TAG’s board meeting on May 11, which will include sheriffs, prosecutors and police chiefs from both counties.

