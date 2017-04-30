Edwin J. Boyce Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home for Edwin J. Boyce, 92, who died Sunday evening, April 30, 2017 at Liberty Health Care.

He was born April 28, 1925 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of Marcellus and Vivian Meredith Boyce and lived in Hubbard since 1952.

Mr. Boyce was a graduate of Wirt County High School.

He served with the United States Army during World War II.

Mr. Boyce was a member of Covenant Life Fellowship Church in Hubbard.

Edwin was a service manager for Dearing Compressor and Pump for 15 years, retiring in 1987 and enjoyed gardening and engines.

His wife, the former Arlene A. Reed, whom he married July 24, 1943, died March 26, 2007.

He leaves three sons, Richard E. (Wanda) Boyce of Brookfield, William L. (Patty) Boyce of Hubbard and Mark J. Boyce of Haines City, Florida; four sisters, Mary Lou Pursley of Ripley, West Virginia, Gwendolyn (Louis) Martin, Patricia Carney and Linda (Larry) Murray all of Elizabeth, West Virginia; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

Edwin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; three brothers, Marcellus, Charles and Lewis Boyce and two sisters, Eileen Boyce and Donna Murray.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the funeral services on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.



