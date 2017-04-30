Justin Bour has 6 RBIs to help Marlins beat Pirates 10-3

MIAMI (AP) – Justin Bour drove in six runs with four hits, both career highs, and the Miami Marlins rallied from a three-run deficit to end a four-game losing streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 Sunday.

Bour improved his batting average from .184 to .222. He had an RBI double in the second, an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run single in the fifth and a two-run homer in Miami’s six-run seventh.

Bour helped the Marlins avert a series sweep and shake an offensive slump after being outscored 26-8 during the previous four games. They totaled a season-high 15 hits, including three each by Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna.

Josh Bell hit a two-run homer for the Pirates, but they were shut out over the final 8 2/3 innings.

