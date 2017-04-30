Kite festival in Austintown Twp. Park raises awareness for autism

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday marks the 7th annual Kids Shine for a Cure festival in Austintown Township Park, where the day will be filled with flying kites.

The kite festival helps raise awareness for those affected by autism. Kites will be provided for free.

One of the main events is the “One Mile Matters” walk, where participants are asked to bring a pair of shoes to carry with them in honor of someone they know with autism. This way, they can “walk” a mile in their shoes. The walk begins at 1 p.m.

Paramedics and vehicles from Austintown Emergency Medical Services will be there to help teach children to not be afraid of local officials that are here to help the community.

Along with the walk, games and flying kites, projects will also be available, sponsored by The Home Depot.

A Chinese auction will be held, with proceeds going toward purchasing items for next year’s auction, to help keep the event going. For $1 you get five tickets, and for $5 you get 15 tickets. For those interested in donating items for the auction, look for the festival’s event director, Brenda Rider.

The festival is free and open to the public from 12-5 p.m.