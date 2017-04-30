Liberty police investigating rollover accident where driver is missing

The driver could be charged with failure to control a vehicle

By Published:
The accident happened round 4:30 a.m. along Logangate Road, just past some of the railroad tracks that run through the area.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and firefighters went to help retrieve a car that drove into a ditch early Sunday morning, but were surprised by what they didn’t find at the scene.

Officers in Liberty are currently trying to figure out where the driver of that car is.

The accident happened round 4:30 a.m. along Logangate Road, just past some of the railroad tracks that run through the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they used thermal imaging to look for a person inside, but didn’t find anyone. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said whoever was in that car is lucky they got out.

“It was a violent crash with the obstacles and everything that the vehicle didn’t hit, and then rotate and then end up facing the opposite direction of original travel,” said OSHP Sgt. Patrick Abel.

Abel said if the driver is found, he or she could be charged with failure to control a vehicle along with other possible charges.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s