Longtime Youngstown plant owners driven by city upbringing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – May marks 45 years of business for Nationwide Industrial Supply in Youngstown. Owners Leo and Len Majernick credit the success to their Youngstown upbringing.

“I knew nothing about nuts and bolts,” Leo said, thinking back to the start of the manufacturing plant. “I didn’t even know how to measure a nut or a bolt.”

But at age 28, Leo knew he wasn’t cut out for life at the Lordstown factory. So he started his business out of the back of a truck in 1972.

For many months, he scraped by — making less than $20 dollars per week on sales.

“Things were so tough that we actually didn’t have money to send invoices,” Leo said.

The business grew steadily over the years after gaining the trust of several local manufacturing companies. Then came the collapse of the steel mills in 1979.

The Majernick’s business wasn’t directly impacted, but it was a huge wake up call.

“You know, with everything crumbling around us, it just gives you more incentive to try to really do well and succeed,” Len said.

Fast forward to 2017.

Nationwide Industrial supplies sits in a 35,000 square-foot warehouse. It has several hundred accounts.

But now there’s a new challenge — the digital age.

“There are literally thousands of people selling on the internet,” Len said. “We compete against the big box stores everyday.”

The Majernick’s are confident that they will come out on top, mainly because of their Youngstown mentality of grit and perseverance.

“It’s that drive to succeed,” Leo said. “It’s that desire that we can be knocked down, but we’re not out.”

And for every ounce of success — past, present and future — the Majernick’s say they have Youngstown to thank.

“It’s a great community and it can be bashed as much as anyone wants to bash it,” Leo said. “But to me, it’s always home. And it’s always going to be home.”

