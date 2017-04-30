Marjorie Isabelle Kish Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Marjorie Isabelle Kish, 91, of Bristolville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2017 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born April 1, 1926 in Fowler, Ohio, a daughter of the late Guy Walter Huff and the late Jewell Anna (Brewster) Huff.

On October 25, 1943, Marjorie married Steve Kish and spent 67 wonderful years together until his passing on May 21, 2010.

She worked as a cook at Bristolville School System for 15 years.

Marjorie was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church and the Bristolville “Green Thumb” Garden Club.

She enjoyed making rugs, knitting, crocheting and baking.

Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Steve (Karen) Kish of Acworth, Georgia, John (Sandy) Kish of Bristolville, Ohio and Jeff (Jodi) Kish of Champion, Ohio; daughters, Linda (Terry) Ruble of Cortland, Ohio and Barb (Randy) Albright of Niles, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl (Eleanore) Huff of Champion, Ohio, Donald Huff of Cortland, Ohio and Mike Huff of Vienna, Ohio and sisters, Bonnie Decker of Vienna, Ohio and Thelma Bailey of Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Elwood, Herb, Guy Huff and an infant brother and sisters, Inez, Frances, Phyllis, Dorothy and Geraldine.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Michael D. Balash will officiate.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on May 2 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Please visit www.carlwhall.com to send condolences online to Marjorie's family.



