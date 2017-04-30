Ohio woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend’s 6-month-old baby

Police say Angie Walker was caring for the baby and that neither the boyfriend nor Levi’s mother was there at the time

By Published:
Authorities say a 40-year-old Ohio woman has been charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend’s 6-month-old child.
Angie Walker (CREDIT: Lucas County jail)

OREGON, OH (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old Ohio woman has been charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend’s 6-month-old child.

The Toledo Blade reports Angie Walker was arrested Friday in the Toledo suburb of Oregon. She also faces a child endangering charge after emergency crews responded to a home Tuesday morning and found Levi Ashley unconscious. Police say Walker was caring for the baby and that neither the boyfriend nor Levi’s mother was there at the time.

The newspaper reports the child was taken off life support Wednesday. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says Levi died of abusive head trauma.

Walker is being held on a $300,000 cash bond. Court records don’t indicate if she has an attorney.

She is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s