Severe weather hits the Valley, causes damage

Boardman was hit especially hard, as dozens of fallen trees and large branches crashed into peoples homes and vehicles

By Published: Updated:
Severe weather has struck the Valley Sunday afternoon, causing damage all over.
Report It -- Lasalle Ave. in Youngstown

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Severe weather struck the Valley Sunday afternoon.

There is currently massive storm damage throughout much of the area.

Boardman was hit especially hard, as dozens of fallen trees and large branches crashed into peoples homes and vehicles.

Many in the area are without power after trees took out power lines.

High winds and heavy rain were the cause.

Storm damage in the Valley

WKBN is out all over the area covering the storm and its aftermath. Check back here for updates and watch WKBN First News at 6 for the latest.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s