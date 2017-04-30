Severe weather hits the Valley, causes damage

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Severe weather struck the Valley Sunday afternoon.

There is currently massive storm damage throughout much of the area.

Boardman was hit especially hard, as dozens of fallen trees and large branches crashed into peoples homes and vehicles.

Many in the area are without power after trees took out power lines.

High winds and heavy rain were the cause.

Storm damage in the Valley View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Report It -- Lasalle Ave. in Youngstown Boardman Report It -- near Home Depot Boardman Boardman Report It -- Lasalle Ave. in Youngstown Report It Boardman Report It -- Lasalle Ave. in Youngstown Report It Report It -- Meadow Lane in Youngstown Report It -- Mathews Road in Boardman

WKBN is out all over the area covering the storm and its aftermath. Check back here for updates and watch WKBN First News at 6 for the latest.