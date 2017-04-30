Storm Team 27: Chance for severe weather Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

After seeing strong storms move through this afternoon there is another chance for strong to severe storms on Monday. There will be a line of storms ahead of this cold front. Make sure you keep an eye on the weather tomorrow if you are planning on being out from late morning into the afternoon hours.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong. (80%)

High: 75

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. (40%)

Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a light shower. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 52 Low: 39

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 43

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 59 Low: 45

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 40