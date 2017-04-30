Storm Team 27: Warmer for the second half of the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures are going to warm up to wrap up the weekend. High temperatures will climb to the lower and middle 80s today. We will be near the record of 85 set back in 1970. Expect partly sunny skies today with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The chance for a shower or storm will stick around tonight as well. Showers and storms will be likely on Monday with the chance for a stronger storm. Cooler air will settle in for much of the week with highs in the 50s.

.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 83

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. (80%)

High: 74

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for a light shower. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 40

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 43

Saturday: Partly sunny. Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 44

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 40