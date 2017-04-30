Thomas Edward Wilson Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Thomas Edward Wilson, 87, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Tom was born in Salem on November 18, 1929, the son of the late Marian and Elsie (Speidel) Wilson.

He was a graduate of Augusta High School and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

He worked for MPI Labels as a printer and owned T and B Landscaping.

Mr. Wilson was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors especially golfing and baseball but most important to him was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Bernadette (Welsh) Wilson, whom he married on August 29, 1953, of Beloit; two sons, Thomas S. (Debra) Wilson of Sebring and Robert Wilson of Westville; two daughters, Teresa Christy of Sebring and Christa (Gary) Sigrist of Evans, Georgia; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Donald (Phyllis) Wilson of New Garden, Dorothy (Norman) Zimmerman of New Garden, Jeanette (Gary) Lanning of Canton and a sister-in-law, Margaret Wilson of Beloit.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Maxine, Niecey, Dick, Ruth, Russell and an infant.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring on Friday, May 5 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Dyer officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 4 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring and on Friday, May 5 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.



