William H. Waltenbaugh Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 4t at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for William H. Waltenbaugh, 73 of Canfield who died at Sunday morning, April 30 at Hospice House of Poland.

William was born October 18, 1943 in Leechburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clark and Pearl (Jays) Waltenbaugh.

He came here in 1965 and started working at General Motors as a welder and had worked at General Motors for over 40 years, retiring as a trainer.

William was a former member of Canfield United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and a member of U.A.W. #1112.

He loved to hunt and fish and was a self-taught woodcarver.

His wife, the former Kathy J. Jones whom he married April 3, 1965, died October 26, 2007.

He leaves two sons, Michael R. (Sandy) Waltenbaugh of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Donald L. Waltenbaugh of Struthers; four grandchildren, Hailey G. Waltenbaugh, Kaitlyn M. Waltenbaugh, Madison R. Waltenbaugh and Billy H. Waltenbaugh II; a stepbrother, Lloyd Fulton of Kentucky and a stepsister, Leona Mator of Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents and his wife, William was preceded in death by two stepsisters, Audrey Corlew and Nancy Jay and a stepbrother, Dorsey Fulton.

Friends may call on Wednesday, May 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice House of Poland, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, OH 44514

