Ann E. Prokop Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ann E. Prokop, 93, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 3:44 a.m. at Signature Health Care Center in Warren, under the comfort of Hospice.

Ann was born in Masontown, Pennsylvania on December 3, 1923 the daughter of the late Nicholas and Agnes Tonkovich Puskarich and came here from Masontown in 1937.

Ann was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith and was baptized in SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Warren where she married her husband, Michael A. Prokop on November 22, 1941 and they were married for 39 years until his passing on January 1, 1981.

Ann was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren and enjoyed polka music and crocheting.

Memories of Ann will be carried on by her sons, Robert M. (Sheila) Prokop of Southington and David N. (Linda) Prokop of Champion and daughters, Diana (Bill) Kovach of Port Charlotte, Florida and Patricia A. Prokop of Warren. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Miller of Niles and Katherine (William) Lodwick of Canfield; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by an infant brother; brothers, Nicholas and Steven Puskarich and a sister, Mildred Krizan.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, where a Parastas service will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Funeral Services will begin with closing prayers to be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home and continue with Divine Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. Friday in SS. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating.

Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Champion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Ann’s name to Hospice of the Valley 5000 East Market Street Suite 19, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Prokop family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to share condolences to the Prokop family.



