Auto Parkit plant to be built on General Electric property in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren native Christopher Alan announced Monday he is going to build his Auto Parkit plant on Dana Street in Warren — but not in buildings once occupied by Delphi Packard Electric as originally speculated.

Instead, Alan is going to use old General Electric property because the deal on the Delphi land couldn’t get done.

“We’ve purchased from General Electric…which gives us the rail access that we need,” he said.

It has been 18 months since Alan announced he was bringing Auto Parkit production to Warren. Auto Parkit is the automated parking garages in demand in dense urban areas.

Alan was raised in Warren and hoped to be housed in the old Delphi Packard plants next door.

“We just can’t seem to come terms with the selling entity,” Alan said. “So unfortunately business requires that we move on.”

The General Electric plant bought by Auto Parkit dates back at least 110 years. Auto Parkit will use it for basic manufacturing, warehousing and office space.

But Alan is still looking for something bigger.

“So that we can find the site that’s big enough for everything we need to do — to put our office space, to put our manufacturing space, our distribution, our 24-hour support and call center, maintenance facilities, etc.,” he said. “Hopefully that will land here in the city of Warren as well.”

At one point, Alan was joined by Warren Mayor Doug Franklin, whose city will get a thousand jobs — as well as renovate an old industrial site at the same time — in the next few years.

“I’ve already given a directive to my staff to make sure that all that we’re doing in the next coming months is to make sure that we’re involved in the site selection,” Franklin said. “Helping to bring those engineering and architectural jobs to the city of Warren.”

Along with Warren, Alan thanked many organizations: the Western Reserve Port Authority, Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corporation, the Trumbull Commissioners and the Regional Chamber. He said he’d never get that degree of cooperation in Los Angeles, where he’s based now.

Alan has also done deals with five local companies to build products for Auto Parkit.