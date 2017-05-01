Boardman Police: Burglar left behind shoes, phone at crime scene

Delvon Cox is charged with burglary, possession of criminal tools and theft

By Published:
Delvon Cox; charged with burglary, possession of criminal tools and theft in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a burglar left behind his shoes and cell phone at a house he had broken into on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Forest Park Drive after receiving a 911 call from a man who said someone had just broken into his house. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m.

An officer on patrol in the area saw two people running from the area where the burglary was reported.

A police dog tracked a suspect, 18-year-old Delvon Cox, who was found hiding in the bushes of a back yard on Forest Park Drive. Police said he wasn’t wearing shoes.

The victim of the burglary said he was sleeping in a first-floor bedroom when he heard someone kick over a dog dish in the kitchen. He said he got up to find a person leaving out of an open kitchen window.

The man told police that a laptop and backpack were missing from the kitchen, as well as a wallet and car keys from the kitchen counter.

Police said all of the missing property was found outside of the window that the suspect had left through. A pair of tennis shoes, a flashlight and a cell phone belonging to the suspect were also left on the window ledge, according to a police report.

Cox is in Mahoning County Jail, charged with burglary, possession of criminal tools and theft.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s