Cashless toll booths operating on Beaver Valley Expressway

The stretch of Interstate 376 runs from Interstate 80 near Sharon, south to the main Pa. Turnpike's Beaver Valley exit

By Published:
ez pass turnpike generic

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has begun using cashless tolling on a stretch of western Pennsylvania highway known as the Beaver Valley Expressway.

The stretch of Interstate 376 runs from Interstate 80 near Sharon, south to the main Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Beaver Valley exit.

Motorists who drive the road won’t have to stop and pay tolls. They can use E-ZPass – an electronic toll-reading service that automatically takes money out of an account they maintain – or Toll-By-Plate. That system uses cameras that take a picture of a license plate then mails an invoice to the car owner’s home, so they can pay the toll by mail.

The new system took effect Sunday.

The turnpike commission says no toll takers are being laid off under the pilot program.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s