Champion girls among three local teams ranked in latest state softball poll

Third Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association State Poll
Number in parenthesis is number of first place votes, followed by total points
DIVISION I
1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7) 107
2. Lebanon (3) 101
3. Ashville Teays Valley (1) 91
4. Pickerington Central 63
5. Liberty Township Lakota East 54
6. Milford 51
7. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2) 50
8. Gahanna Lincoln 44
9. Grove City Central Crossing 27
10. Mount Vernon 21
DIVISION II
1. Hebron Lakewood (10) 109
2. LaGrange Keystone 96
3. Greenville 67
4. Oak Harbor 57
5. Springfield Kenton Ridge 55
6. Akron Archbishop Hoban (1) 49
6.Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49
8. Plain City Jonathan Alder 30
9. Wapakoneta 24
9. St. Paris Graham 24
DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (6) 92
2. CHAMPION (2) 88
3. Richwood North Union 66
4. Sugarcreek Garaway 46
5. Hamilton Badin 39
6. SOUTH RANGE 37
7. Cardington-Lincoln 34
8. West Salem Northwestern 31
9. Springfield Northwestern (2) 30
10. SPRINGFIELD 27
DIVISION IV
1. Gibsonburg (5) 103
2. Danville (3) 84
3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (1) 78
4. Rockford Parkway (1) 77
5. Portsmouth Clay 70
6. Williamsburg (2) 51
7. New Bremen 44
8. New Riegel 34
9. Leesburg Fairfield 26
10. Pleasant Hill Newton 24
