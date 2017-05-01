Champion girls among three local teams ranked in latest state softball poll

Champion, South Range, and Springfield softball teams all ranked in latest poll

Champion softball improves to 11-0 behind Smith's big day

Third Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association State Poll

Number in parenthesis is number of first place votes, followed by total points

DIVISION I

1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7) 107
2. Lebanon (3) 101
3. Ashville Teays Valley (1) 91
4. Pickerington Central 63
5. Liberty Township Lakota East 54
6. Milford 51
7. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2) 50
8. Gahanna Lincoln 44
9. Grove City Central Crossing 27
10. Mount Vernon 21

DIVISION II

1. Hebron Lakewood (10) 109
2. LaGrange Keystone 96
3. Greenville 67
4. Oak Harbor 57
5. Springfield Kenton Ridge 55
6. Akron Archbishop Hoban (1) 49
6.Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49
8. Plain City Jonathan Alder 30
9. Wapakoneta 24
9. St. Paris Graham 24

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (6) 92
2. CHAMPION (2) 88
3. Richwood North Union 66
4. Sugarcreek Garaway 46
5. Hamilton Badin 39
6. SOUTH RANGE 37
7. Cardington-Lincoln 34
8. West Salem Northwestern 31
9. Springfield Northwestern (2) 30
10. SPRINGFIELD 27

DIVISION IV

1. Gibsonburg (5) 103
2. Danville (3) 84
3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (1) 78
4. Rockford Parkway (1) 77
5. Portsmouth Clay 70
6. Williamsburg (2) 51
7. New Bremen 44
8. New Riegel 34
9. Leesburg Fairfield 26
10. Pleasant Hill Newton 24

