Clara Phyllis Baun Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Clara Phyllis Baun passed away Monday, May 1, 2017.

Clara was born September 4, 1930 to Carl, Sr. and Flora Mae (Parker) Garrett.

Clara is survived by two sons, Dennis D. Baun (wife Marian) and Ronald O. Baun; two daughters, Pamela J. Orock (husband Douglas) and Tricia M. Gentry; grandchildren, Stephanie, Stacia, Sheldon, Tyler and Taylin and great-grandchildren Jayden, Maddison and Ella.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Budd D. Baun; four sisters, Josephine Spring, Frances Uber, Dorothy Urban and Betty Garrett; three brothers, Carl, Clarence and Thomas Garrett and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Middendorf Baun.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. at New Virginia Methodist Church, 1100 South Keel Ridge Road in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory.

