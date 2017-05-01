Cleanup continues Monday following Sunday storms

Fallen limbs and debris continue to litter some areas so drivers are urged to use caution during the morning commute Monday

By Published: Updated:
Severe weather has struck the Valley Sunday afternoon, causing damage all over.
Report It -- Lasalle Ave. in Youngstown


WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleanup continues Monday following strong storms Sunday afternoon that uprooted trees, flooded areas, and tore the roofs off of buildings.

Ohio Edison has been working through the night restoring power and repairing downed lines. As of 5 a.m. Monday, there were still about 58 customers in Mahoning County without service, primarily in Boardman.

An Ohio Edison worker said most of the severe damage to power lines happened along South Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

Power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m. Monday except for a few customers in Youngstown who are expected to have service by noon.

Fallen limbs and debris continue to litter some areas so drivers are urged to use caution during the morning commute Monday.

A microburst hit the Boardman area Sunday causing a sudden and strong downpour and winds of up to 50 miles per hour that caused some flash flooding and winds strong enough to topple large trees.

Strong storms are possible Monday as a cold front continues to move through the area. Stay ahead of the storm. Click for interactive radar.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s