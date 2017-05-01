Cleanup continues Monday following Sunday storms



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleanup continues Monday following strong storms Sunday afternoon that uprooted trees, flooded areas, and tore the roofs off of buildings.

Ohio Edison has been working through the night restoring power and repairing downed lines. As of 5 a.m. Monday, there were still about 58 customers in Mahoning County without service, primarily in Boardman.

An Ohio Edison worker said most of the severe damage to power lines happened along South Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

Power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m. Monday except for a few customers in Youngstown who are expected to have service by noon.

Fallen limbs and debris continue to litter some areas so drivers are urged to use caution during the morning commute Monday.

A microburst hit the Boardman area Sunday causing a sudden and strong downpour and winds of up to 50 miles per hour that caused some flash flooding and winds strong enough to topple large trees.

Strong storms are possible Monday as a cold front continues to move through the area.