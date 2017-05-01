Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove stepping down this year

Toby Cosgrove will leave his executive role later this year, though he's been asked to continue as an adviser

By Published:
Healthcare, Medical Generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – A medical executive who’s on President Donald Trump’s council of business leaders plans to step down as the Cleveland Clinic’s president and chief executive.

The growing health system announced Monday that Toby Cosgrove will leave his executive role later this year, though he’s been asked to continue with the Cleveland Clinic as an adviser.

Cosgrove joined the Cleveland Clinic in 1975, and the veteran cardiac surgeon has led it since 2004. Its boards are expected to choose a practicing physician to succeed Cosgrove before year’s end.

The Cleveland Clinic has about 51,000 employees and is among Ohio’s largest employers. Besides its sprawling main campus in Cleveland, it also has 10 regional hospitals, outpatient sites around northern Ohio, and out-of-state locations including Toronto and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s